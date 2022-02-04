Suzanne McBride joins Skyworks Solutions Board of Directors

Skyworks Solutions announced that the company has appointed Suzanne “Suzi” E. McBride to its board of directors.

McBride currently serves as chief operations officer for Iridium Communications, a publicly traded operator of a global satellite communications network. Her previous experience includes a series of increasingly senior roles in technology and operations with Motorola, General Dynamics, OneWeb and Iridium.

“Suzi’s 25 years of experience in wireless technologies will be a great asset to our board of directors,” said Liam K. Griffin, chairman, CEO and president of Skyworks. “We look forward to leveraging her skills and insights as Skyworks delivers on its vision of connecting everyone and everything, all the time.”

“I am honored to join Skyworks’ board of directors and utilize my industry expertise to help propel the company’s growth,” said McBride. “During this time of increasing demand for ubiquitous connectivity, Skyworks is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the expansion of 5G and other wireless technologies.”

McBride, 53, currently serves on the board of directors of Iridium Communications and Descartes Labs, a privately held geospatial intelligence platform. She graduated from Columbia University and Claremont McKenna College with bachelor’s degrees in industrial engineering and management engineering, respectively. She also received a master’s in business administration from the University of Tennessee.