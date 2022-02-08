NAVEX appoints Andrew Bates as CFO and A.G. Lambert as CPO

NAVEX announced two appointments to the executive staff: Andrew Bates as chief financial officer and A.G. Lambert as chief product officer.

As CFO, Bates is responsible for NAVEX finance, accounting, financial risk management and helping steer mergers and acquisitions. He brings to the role more than two decades of experience in senior finance roles, including CFO at Viewpoint Software, a global provider of construction management software.

This announcement marks Bates’ return to NAVEX, where prior to Viewpoint, he served as VP of Finance. He also served as the Corporate Controller at Pixelworks, a publicly traded semiconductor company and spent time as a CPA in public accounting.

In his CPO role, A.G. Lambert’s responsibilities include driving the company’s product vision and strategy and delivering product portfolio revenue growth. Lambert and his product management team will help accelerate NAVEX’s vision to deliver the world’s smartest integrated risk and compliance platform that enables organizations to predict and mitigate risk.

Prior to joining NAVEX, Lambert served as chief product strategy officer at SAP Concur. He has also held positions leading product management and marketing teams at Saba, Infor, Extensity and Autodesk.

“Andrew and A.G. both bring extremely successful track records and industry-leading experience in their respective roles,” said NAVEX CEO, Bob Conlin. “As we continue to accelerate growth, we’re excited to welcome Andrew back to leverage his data-driven decision making and to have A.G.’s expertise optimizing product strategy to meet current and future needs of customers, partners and the industry.”

Bates earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Lambert earned his bachelor’s degree in physics and English literature from Washington University and his MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.