DataStax’s new security capabilities in Astra DB prevents unauthorized access to sensitive PII data

DataStax announced that Astra DB now offers new levels of data access and security with new single sign-on (SSO) via SAML integration and data-at-rest security with self-managed encryption keys or bring your own keys (BYOK) encryption managed via a 3rd party KMS.

As threat vectors continue to increase in sophistication, the cost of a single data breach rose to $4M in 2021, a 10% increase from 2020 – and with more than 80% involving customers’ Personal Identifiable Information (PII) data. With the latest set of security enhancements, Astra DB enables enterprises to more proactively prevent unauthorized access to sensitive PII data and mitigate exposure in the event of a breach.

“For a company like Barracuda Networks, where we serve a global customer base with cloud-based threat detection solutions, the security of our data and who has access to it is paramount. DataStax has been a long-term partner of Barracuda and we are excited to see them leading in enterprise-grade access control and data security,” said Fleming Shi, chief technology officer of Barracuda Networks.

“As the only open stack for real-time data applications, our message to the market is that open source technologies are built for today’s modern, business-critical applications. The new security capabilities in Astra DB give our customers more control over data access and security,” said Ed Anuff, chief product officer at DataStax.

New security and access features in Astra DB

New single sign-on (SSO) experience powered by Okta provides SSO compatibility with any SAML enabled identity provider

Astra SSO enables centrally managed access policies for password expiration and rotation, retry attempts, privileges, and more through authorization and adaptive access capabilities that are integrated directly with an ID provider

Federated Astra DB account management ensures account access is governed by Identity Access Management (IAM) systems

Enhanced self-service capabilities including dynamic Astra account registration, provisioning, and password management

DataStax is committed to meeting the highest security standards for its customers and its flagship database-as-a-service is built using essential security principles. In September 2021, the company added private endpoint security on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. In addition, DataStax employs encryption for data in motion and data at rest as businesses take their data to the cloud.