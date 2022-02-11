New infosec products of the week: February 11, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Cofense, Cybellum, DataStax, Federal Reserve, Gigamon, Qualys, Runecast, and Spin Technology.

Runecast adds OS analysis to help CIOs find and resolve issues within their IT infrastructures

Runecast has added OS analysis into its enterprise platform for proactive configuration and vulnerability management, security compliance, and remediation. The expanded capabilities build upon Runecast’s experience in providing users with deeper single-platform transparency into their hybrid environments – whether they are built from VMware, AWS, Azure or Kubernetes – together with proactive remediation to more efficiently fix discovered issues.

Prioritize threat detection and reduce alert fatigue with Qualys Context XDR

Qualys Context XDR provides the security context that operations teams need to eliminate false positives and noise by triangulating risk posture, asset criticality, and threat intelligence. Together, this provides visibility, contextual priority, and meaningful insights about the assets that allow teams to quickly make the most impactful decisions for enhanced protection.

Cybellum’s latest platform release enables product security teams to pinpoint threats and vulnerabilities

Release version 2.13 of Cybellum enables product and device manufacturers, and suppliers, to continuously detect, manage and remediate threats and vulnerabilities. With Cybellum, they can comply with regulations, minimize their risk posture, and get visibility into their supply chain.

SpinOne for Salesforce allows enterprises to secure and manage Salesforce data

Spin Technology is introducing a new solution, SpinOne for Salesforce, allowing organizations to protect their sales pipeline from data loss or corruption by backing up all objects and classifications.

DataStax’s new security capabilities in Astra DB prevents unauthorized access to sensitive PII data

DataStax announced that Astra DB now offers new levels of data access and security with new single sign-on (SSO) via SAML integration and data-at-rest security with self-managed encryption keys or bring your own keys (BYOK) encryption managed via a 3rd party KMS.

Gigamon’s new ThreatINSIGHT Guided-SaaS NDR provides visibility into historical network data

Gigamon announced the latest release of Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Guided-SaaS NDR, giving incident responders a full year of metadata, prescriptive playbooks to automate the basics, and the ability for teams to work on the same case in parallel.

Cofense Validator identifies overlaps in email security controls

Cofense Validator works by sending real, in-the-wild phishing threats identified by Cofense through a customer’s SEG to see how effective it is at stopping those active threats. Customers realize instant ROI through reports with immediately actionable information.

Federal Reserve releases Synthetic Identity Fraud Mitigation Toolkit to help businesses fight fraud

The Federal Reserve released a Synthetic Identity Fraud Mitigation Toolkit to provide financial institutions, consumers and businesses with an online repository of insights and resources on synthetic identity fraud.