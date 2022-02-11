Riverbed | Aternity appoints two executives to accelerate company strategy

Riverbed | Aternity announced two new leaders have joined the company as Senior Vice Presidents, overseeing two critical divisions of the company, and reporting to Shaun Bierweiler, Chief Revenue Officer.

Alex Thurber was appointed Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances, to oversee the partner and channel ecosystem. Craig McCullough was appointed to Senior Vice President, Public Sector, to oversee the company’s business focused on its U.S. federal, state and local government customers.

Riverbed | Aternity is in a unique market position with our industry-leading visibility and acceleration solutions, and we’re developing disruptive technology that will redefine the market for unified observability, unifying network and digital experience management telemetry to deliver actionable insights that enable customers to improve performance and the digital experience,” said Shaun Bierweiler, Chief Revenue Officer at Riverbed | Aternity. “We’ve appointed two proven technology executives with long histories of leading strategic partner and government-focused programs, while delivering a top-notch customer experience. Alex Thurber and Craig McCullough will guide already strong divisions within our company and prepare them for the next phase of growth.”

Alex Thurber, SVP, Global Partners and Alliances, will lead the Company’s world-class partner ecosystem, and will focus on accelerating business opportunities, ensuring market and customer needs are met, and creating greater synergies across the entire partner and channel ecosystem. This ecosystem includes system integrators, service providers, reseller partners and technology alliance partners.

Alex has extensive background in customer-facing and channel and partner strategy roles in software companies transforming to SaaS. He most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer of cloud and observability company Virtana, and has held leadership roles at Cisco, Blackberry, McAfee, WatchGuard, and Pulse Secure. At Cisco, Alex led channel strategy for advanced technologies, and ran Worldwide Channels at McAfee during their integration to Intel.

Alex also served as the SVP/General Manager of the Mobility Solutions business unit for BlackBerry where he was responsible for the transition of the iconic BlackBerry mobile phone to a security focused IOT software business, and led the team which developed the strategic and technology alliance relationships including global licensing agreements.

“I am thrilled to join Riverbed | Aternity and take the helm as head of the partner and channel ecosystem. The foundation is there to take the company to the next level of growth, with one of the most innovative partner programs in the industry and with partners that are heavily invested in our mutual success, and in helping our collective customers deliver an exceptional digital experience,” said Alex Thurber, SVP, Global Partners and Alliances at Riverbed | Aternity.

Craig McCullough, SVP, Public Sector, and his organization will be focused on further strengthening the Riverbed | Aternity relationship with its federal, state and local government customers ensuring that the company delivers on their critical and stringent IT and security feature requirements. Previously, he served as SVP Public Sector at security company BeyondTrust where he established and grew the Public Sector team.

During his career, he created success in implementing strategic account and partner programs across industry verticals to drive market share and revenue growth. His past technology experience includes leadership roles at CommVault, Hewlett Packard and GTSI.

“I am excited to join the company at such an important juncture in its trajectory as it redefines the market for unified observability and maintains the most comprehensive visibility and acceleration solutions directed at the public sector,” said Craig McCullough, SVP, Public Sector at Riverbed | Aternity. “Our team will be laser focused on delivering top-notch solutions to our public sector customers, including for the largest government defense and civilian agencies, helping them support their missions, and accelerate their digital and cloud strategies.”