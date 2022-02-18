Harold Byun joins AppOmni as CPO

AppOmni has added Harold Byun to its leadership team as Chief Product Officer.

With more than 25 years of experience as a security industry practitioner and product leader, Byun will continue expanding AppOmni’s SaaS application support, including ongoing operational enhancements to help security teams respond to SaaS-specific security findings and incidents.

“SaaS has become critical infrastructure, and in many ways, is the modern-day business operating system,” said Byun. “But most organizations have found it difficult to manage SaaS usage, configuration, and data access across their environments. They’re facing increased complexity and heightened security risk as a result. AppOmni’s comprehensive security model and the team’s technical and security expertise set it apart from vendors that take only a cursory approach to the problem. I can’t wait to build on AppOmni’s success, allowing customers deeper visibility and common controls across their SaaS and enterprise digital apps.”

Prior to joining AppOmni, Byun held product leadership roles at ServiceNow, Skyhigh Networks, MobileIron, and Symantec. His career includes work in a number of security domains across security orchestration and automated response (SOAR), cloud access security brokers (CASBs), governance risk and compliance (GRC), data loss prevention (DLP), encryption, and data access monitoring. He also holds several data security-related patents.

“At the heart of AppOmni’s incredible growth is the strength of our team and our solutions. Harold takes both to the next level,” said Brendan O’Connor, co-founder and CEO at AppOmni. “His extensive experience and vision for the future of SaaS security are a perfect complement to our leadership team, positioning us to build on our momentum and further accelerate growth. With Harold at the helm of product, we’ll continue to fuel that growth by enhancing and expanding the comprehensive SaaS security management AppOmni is known for.”