New infosec products of the week: February 18, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Blueshift Cybersecurity, Bugcrowd, CoSoSys, F5 Networks, Mandiant, Orca Security, Stellar Cyber, and Verimatrix.

CoSoSys Endpoint Protector 5.5.0.0 strengthens data security for enterprises

In Endpoint Protector 5.5.0.0, it’s possible to define complex conditions for content scanning. This includes combining multiple criteria (such as PIIs, dictionary words, and regular expressions) using logical operators (AND/OR), and the ability to apply content detection rules only to specific file types (such as text files, Excel files, and more).

F5 Distributed Cloud Services improves modern application security

F5 announced a major expansion of its application security and delivery portfolio with F5 Distributed Cloud Services that provide security, multi-cloud networking, and edge-based computing solutions on a unified software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Orca Security expands CIEM capabilities and multi-cloud security score

Orca Security’s context-aware engine unifies the intelligence collected from deep inside the workload with cloud configuration and infrastructure entitlement details to immediately surface risks and their root cause. Further updates to Orca Security include support for over forty compliance frameworks and Orca Security Score.

Bugcrowd PTaaS features deliver real-time visibility into testing progress

Bugcrowd PTaaS features include a rich dashboard with customer visibility into the progress of methodology-based pen tests–providing a 360-degree, real-time view for pen testers, customers, and Bugcrowd Security Engineers.

Mandiant Ransomware Defense Validation helps prevent specific ransomware attacks

Mandiant Advantage Ransomware Defense Validation leverages Mandiant’s threat intelligence, ransomware re-configuration capabilities and automated validation infrastructure to provide security leaders with evidence whether their organizations are able to prevent specific ransomware attacks.

Stellar Cyber Universal EDR optimizes event and alert data across different EDR products

Stellar Cyber’s Universal EDR delivers ready-to-consume EDR integration and data optimization without requiring the customer to complete manual integration, significantly speeding time to value. At the same time, Stellar Cyber enriches existing EDR security tools, allowing SOC teams to act quickly on findings from existing EDRs or enhancing that data with other critical alert data from other key systems (SIEM/NDR, etc.).

Blueshift XDR provides cybersecurity protection for SMB businesses

Blueshift XDR combines detection and prevention capabilities with a dedicated 24/7/365 US-based security-operations center to deliver cybersecurity protection to organizations of all sizes.

Verimatrix Secure Delivery Platform enables customers to protect their content and devices

The Verimatrix Security Delivery Platform is a cloud ecosystem that combines cybersecurity and anti-piracy services into a single pane of glass experience, providing value to media companies, content owners, streaming media providers, and broadcast operators worldwide.