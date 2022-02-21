IT leadership appointments: Appgate, Comodo, HYPR, Nucleus Security, PCI SSC, and TrueFort

Here’s a selection of recent prominent IT leadership appointments. The featured executives are: Andrew Peterson, Leo Taddeo, Matt Hathaway, Michele Docharty, Mike Thompson, and Tim Bandos.

Appgate appoints Leo Taddeo as CISO

“Few know the security needs of government agencies and their employees better than Leo. His hands-on experience, leadership skills and deep understanding of the federal arena are unparalleled. We could not be more pleased to welcome him to the Appgate team as we continue to expand our portfolio of Zero Trust security solutions to meet our customers’ toughest challenges,” said Barry Field, CEO, Appgate.

Andrew Peterson joins Nucleus Security Advisory Board

“As Nucleus enters this important growth stage, we were looking to add an advisor that has experienced what we are about to experience, and someone who understands both our current challenges and the challenges we will experience over the next few years,” said Steve Carter, co-founder and CEO, Nucleus.

Comodo appoints Tim Bandos as EVP of SOC Services

“Tim’s background as a security practitioner and engagement in myriad investigations offer Comodo a unique skill set which will allow us to immediately enhance the services we offer our clients,” said Ken Levine, CEO at Comodo.

Matt Hathaway joins TrueFort as CMO

“Matt has the right blend of technical expertise and marketing savvy to build awareness, drive revenue and help rapidly scale up TrueFort’s business,” said said Sameer Malhotra, CEO of TrueFort.

Michele Docharty joins HYPR Board of Directors

“Michele’s versatile background and track record in financial services leadership will bring important new perspectives to HYPR, specifically in relation to customer engagement and the overall trajectory of cybersecurity in this new work environment,” said Bojan Simic, CEO and CTO of HYPR.

PCI SSC promotes Mike Thompson to Director of Emerging Standards

“Mike has worked at the PCI SSC for eight years and in the payments industry for seventeen years. He is a terrific fit for this important role,” said Emma Sutcliffe, Senior Vice President, Standards Officer.