Download: 2022 Data Exposure Report

Findings from the Annual Data Exposure Report found that cybersecurity teams are facing unprecedented challenges when it comes to protecting sensitive corporate data.

New challenges for data exposure, leak and theft

Three compounding trends vastly increase the risk to organizations:

Continued adoption of cloud technologies, the role those technologies play in data exposure and security’s lack of visibility into them

The impact of the Great Resignation and departing employees’ theft of IP

Ongoing misunderstanding and poor communication between stakeholders at the board, security leadership and security practitioner levels.

The 2022 study surveyed 700 business leaders, security leaders and practitioners from companies in the U.S.

