Kinetic Business launches OfficeSuite Express to offer cloud-based communication system for small businesses

Kinetic Business launched OfficeSuite Express to offer small businesses an affordable communications solution for 10 or fewer desktop phones in one location.

“Businesses of all sizes across our 18-state footprint count on Kinetic Business for affordable, reliable and quality communications solutions,” said Mark Lederman, vice president of Kinetic product marketing. “OfficeSuite UC has been a successful solution for many business customers, allowing their employees to stay connected and collaborate even while working remotely, maintaining business continuity. We are proud to bring a similar solution to our small business customers.”

OfficeSuite Express is designed to meet the unique needs of small businesses and enable employees to work from anywhere on any device. It is a turnkey solution that offers access to an affordable, high-quality cloud-based communication system by bundling Kinetic Business’ award-winning OfficeSuite UC service with up to 10 desktop phones, allowing businesses to take the guesswork out of their communication technology needs and get their phone system up and running quickly with professional installation included.

Features include the ability to:

Work from anywhere at any time, increasing productivity;

Place or receive calls and manage emails on any device;

Meet face-to-face and collaborate in real time with OfficeSuite HD Meeting video conferencing, and

Access and manage all business communications securely online.