Forcepoint ONE protects sensitive data across business applications and BYOD devices

Forcepoint launched Forcepoint ONE, an all-in-one cloud platform that simplifies security for both traditional and remote workforces, allowing users to gain safe, controlled access to business information on the web, in the cloud and in private applications.

Forcepoint’s strategy helps customers reduce the management burden of traditional point product approaches and simplify security operations with fewer vendors and significantly reduced costs. In the December 1, 2021 Gartner report, “Predicts 2022: Consolidated Security Platforms Are the Future”, the authors wrote, “By 2025, 80% of enterprises will have adopted a strategy to unify web, cloud services and private application access from a single vendor’s security service edge (SSE) platform.”

They continued, “Single-vendor solutions provide significant operational efficiency and security efficacy, compared with best-of-breed, including reduced agent bloat, tighter integration, fewer consoles to use, and fewer locations where data must be decrypted, inspected and recrypted.”

Forcepoint ONE makes it easy for customers and partners to adopt Security Service Edge (SSE) by unifying crucial security services including Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). Integrated Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) also keeps malware out and protects sensitive data across business applications and BYOD devices, eliminating the need for fragmented products.

With Forcepoint ONE, security teams can now manage a single set of policies across all apps, from one cloud-based console, through one endpoint agent, with agentless support for unmanaged devices.

“We’re seeing two worlds collide today. The security market is consolidating from portfolios of products to richly integrated platforms at the same time CISOs are demanding an ‘easy button’ for security. Clearly, the old approach of managing 50+ point products isn’t working when supporting hybrid work environments with 75 percent of workers remote and billions of unmanaged devices connecting to business resources,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of Forcepoint. “Forcepoint ONE makes security simple by reinventing the alphabet soup of security functions that people used to assemble individually into a truly cloud-native Zero Trust platform with one set of policies managed in one place.”

Security simplified

Simplifying security can be a daunting task because users can work from anywhere, browse high-risk websites and connect to unmanaged SaaS apps from unmanaged devices. Forcepoint’s all-in-one approach allows one security policy to enforce rules and prevent unauthorized information access or sharing.

For example, a contractor for a financial investment firm could safely access the firm’s internal auditing application without a VPN or edit a Microsoft 365 document from a personal mobile device but be prevented from downloading the file or sharing it to another third-party site.

The secure access is achieved through the combination of ZTNA, CASB and SWG working in concert and transparently from a single set of policies, complete with advanced threat protection and integrated data security. With access to over 300 global points of presence (PoPs) built on AWS, employees gain fast, low-latency connectivity and 99.99% uptime regardless of where they are working.

Availability

Annual per-user subscriptions to Forcepoint ONE are available immediately. Customers can choose an all-in-one edition for web, cloud, and private app security. Or, start with the web-security edition and add support for cloud and private apps later.

All subscriptions include centralized cloud management, unified policies with data loss prevention, automated access via a unified endpoint agent, and comprehensive reporting. Additional advanced threat protection capabilities will be available later this year.