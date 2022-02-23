NS1 expands its executive team with new hires

NS1 announced an expansion of its executive team with seasoned leaders in engineering and enterprise software.

New hires include Dawn Glamm as senior vice president of engineering and operations, Reginald “Reggie” Best as vice president of product management and marketing, Bill Lapcevic as senior vice president of business development, and Mark Coleman as general manager of NetBox.

The new hires will drive innovation in engineering, bolster product development and go-to-market strategies, expand the company’s services to new strategic partners and customers, and facilitate support and expansion for NetBox Cloud. The collective experience of these leaders will scale the company and enable it to meet increasing demand.

NS1’s market opportunity is expanding rapidly following the launch of its NS1 Connect edge network services platform and rapid innovation across its array of services for management, connectivity, observability, and optimization of distributed edge footprints for applications and enterprises.

“These executives each possess extensive experience at high-growth technology companies, which will enable them to make a palpable impact at NS1,” said Kris Beevers, co-founder and CEO, NS1. “Their leadership will help to scale our business, shape our engine for innovation, and build new services around our open-source initiatives while establishing strategic business opportunities for NS1.”

Dawn Glamm, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations: Glamm will guide NS1’s engineering and operations teams to support the company’s overall business and product objectives. She brings substantial experience in defining the strategic vision and delivering and supporting enterprise-caliber products for numerous engineering divisions at some of the world’s largest technology companies.

Before joining NS1, Glamm served as vice president of software engineering at Forcepoint and senior director of firewall engineering at both Intel and McAfee, where she managed McAfee Firewall Enterprise v8.0, the largest release in the McAfee product’s history.

Reggie Best, Vice President of Products: At NS1, Best will spearhead efforts supporting product strategy, messaging, and positioning, while building relationships with key stakeholders across all business units to ensure success. In this role, Best will leverage decades of experience defining and executing successful tech-focused product strategies.

Prior to joining NS1, Best served as chief product officer at FireMon, leading its federal, managed service provider, network discovery, and security businesses. He has also served as president and chief operating officer of ProtonMedia, a SaaS enterprise collaboration startup, and was the founder and CEO of Netilla Networks, a pioneer in the SSL VPN marketplace.

Bill Lapcevic, Senior Vice President of Business Development: Lapcevic will be responsible for strategic business development for NS1. His extensive experience in enterprise software and serving at rapid-growth companies aligns perfectly with NS1 and its business trajectory.

Most recently, Lapcevic served as the vice president of business development at Auth0, acquired by Okta for $6.5 billion. He also served as the chief operating officer at Sentry and in various executive roles at New Relic, where he began as the company’s third employee and stayed until after its successful IPO.

Mark Coleman, General Manager of NetBox: Coleman will work closely with NS1 open-source champion and NetBox founder Jeremy Stretch to build pathways for NS1’s delivery and support of NetBox while fostering growth within the open-source community. His appointment follows the announcement of NetBox Cloud, a cloud version of NetBox managed by the experts at NS1.

Before joining NS1, Coleman served as senior director of developer relations at Equinix Metal, where he led efforts around Tinkerbell, an open-source bare metal provisioning engine. Coleman also served as the marketing chairperson for the Cloud Native Computing Foundation for four years.