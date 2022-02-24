Tanium partners with Carahsoft to offer endpoint management and protection platform for public sector

Tanium and Carahsoft announced a partnership with the common goal to help the public sector successfully manage, secure and protect networks.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a government distributor of Tanium’s endpoint management and security platform, currently available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts and the company’s reseller partners.

“The public sector is being challenged to drastically enhance its endpoint management capabilities, prioritize its security posture and improve its overall cyber hygiene,” said Tanium SVP of Public Sector, Teddra Burgess. “Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) directives demonstrate the growing level of concern and determination to thwart future large-scale attacks that have crippling effects on agencies and organizations. We look forward to playing a pivotal intricate role in delivering tools that empower federal, state and local government sectors.”

The Tanium platform empowers IT operations and security teams to securely manage critical information stored across millions of endpoints around the world, and across a distributed workforce. By providing endpoint management and security through a patented communications architecture, Tanium reduces IT complexities, improves efficiencies, and aligns operations and security teams.

“Tanium’s addition to the Carahsoft robust cybersecurity solutions portfolio strengthens the arsenal of tools Government agencies can rely on and delivers the real-time visibility, control and rapid response they need to improve their cyber hygiene and strengthen their security posture,” said Craig P. Abod, President at Carahsoft. “We are proud to work with Tanium and support our reseller partners as they bring these technology solutions to market and help bridge the gaps between IT operations and security functions.”

Enabling security and IT teams to analyze the state of their endpoints across the enterprise, retrieve data on their current and historical states, and execute changes from a centralized control plane – within seconds – has become even more essential to the strength and resilience of public sector organizations as cyber and ransomware threats become increasingly sophisticated.