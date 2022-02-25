Equinix names Nicole Collins as Chief Transformation Officer

Equinix announced the appointment of Nicole Collins to the position of Chief Transformation Officer (CTrO). In this role, Collins will serve as a member of the Equinix Executive Team and report directly to CEO Charles Meyers.

As CTrO, Collins will be responsible for driving transformation initiatives for the business, while balancing Equinix’s focus on innovation, customer centricity and operational efficiency. She will lead the Equinix Transformation Office, which will partner across business functions to execute multi-year transformational initiatives while also building centers of excellence focused on project management and process architecture.

Collins joined Equinix in 2021 as Vice President, Go to Market Transformation, driving overall transformation and sales acceleration efforts across all functions of the Go to Market organization. In this capacity, she has led, guided and supported multiple initiatives through the design and implementation of targeted change strategies.

Prior to joining Equinix, Collins served in a variety of leadership positions over a span of eight years at VMware. As Vice President, Cloud Sales, Transformation and Operations, she was responsible for cloud sales acceleration and execution, operational optimization, scaling to land and expand core SaaS products, and driving sales transformation efforts across the organization to scale VMware’s business and SaaS platform.

As Vice President, Global Sales Transformation, Operations and Planning – Commercial and Channels, she was responsible for planning and driving key strategies and sales across the Worldwide Channel and Commercial organizations at VMware. As part of this role, she also analyzed and recommended expansion opportunities, competitive threats, internal business performance and business process improvement.

Prior to VMware, Collins was Executive Director, Global Sales at Dell. Throughout her 12-year tenure at Dell, she was responsible for multiple sales organizations across the global, mid-market and public sectors. She led large global sales teams inclusive of acquisition sales, inside sales, technical sales and specialist sales.

With a strong commitment to building company culture, Collins helped lead executive mentoring programs at both Dell and VMWare and has been a strong advocate for diversity, inclusion and belonging.

“As Equinix continues to strengthen our market leading position as the world’s digital infrastructure company, Nicole will play a key role in leading our Transformation Office. Central to this will be the development of centers of excellence that will help advance our 2022 corporate objectives and deliver on the multi-year transformational priorities supporting the growth of our data center business and acceleration of our digital services business. I look forward to her joining our senior executive team,” said Charles Meyers, President and Chief Executive Officer, Equinix.

“I am honored to move into this new role at an important time in the company’s history. As chief transformation officer, I look forward to building the transformational structures that advance the Equinix purpose of being the platform where the world comes together, enabling the innovations that enrich our work, our life and our planet,” said Nicole Collins, Chief Transformation Officer, Equinix.