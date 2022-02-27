KIOXIA announces UFS embedded flash memory devices for a variety of mobile applications

KIOXIA America announced sampling of the Universal Flash Storage (UFS) embedded flash memory devices supporting MIPI M-PHY v5.04.

The new lineup utilizes the company’s BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and is available in three capacities: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The new devices deliver high speed read and write performance and are targeted to a variety of mobile applications, including leading-edge smartphones.

The new KIOXIA devices are next-generation UFS (MIPI M-PHY 5.0), which has a theoretical interface speed of up to 23.2Gbps per lane (x2 lanes = 46.4Gpbs) in HS-GEAR5 mode. Sequential read and write performance of the 256GB device is improved by approximately 90 percent and 70 percent, respectively, over previous generation devices6.

Also, random read and write performance of the 256GB device is improved by approximately 35 percent and 60 percent, respectively, over previous generation devices. This next generation of UFS provides significant increases in performance, enabling next-generation smartphones and other products to enhance their capabilities and end user experiences in the 5G era and beyond.

“We are pleased to announce another first in UFS memory,” noted Scott Beekman, vice president, Memory Business Unit, for KIOXIA America, Inc. “This next generation of UFS provides significant increases in performance, enabling next generation smartphones and other products to enhance their capabilities and end user experiences. Moving forward, we will continue to drive these advances, maintaining our UFS memory leadership role.”