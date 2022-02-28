Perimeter 81 Secure Web Gateway blocks access to specific URLs or categories of websites

Perimeter 81 has added a Secure Web Gateway component to its Security Services Edge (SSE) solution.

The Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is extending the company’s signature ease of use to Web filtering and ensures that company employees are safe from malicious websites and unsafe content, no matter where they are working.

Perimeter 81’s Secure Web Gateway will block access to specific URLs or categories of websites based on the user or the user’s role and other conditions such as the day of the week. These categories are dynamically updated daily so that no site flies under the radar.

Employee access to “blocked” or “warned” websites is tracked and logged for monitoring and compliance with auditing requirements and company policies. Bypass rules can be created for those programs that do not require SSL inspection and to ensure employee privacy, for example, when visiting financial or healthcare sites.

“The new Secure Web Gateway functionality is a big step forward for our Cybersecurity Experience (CSX) Platform, and delivering an enterprise-grade secured corporate network over the public internet” says Amit Bareket, CEO at Perimeter 81. “With this release, we are extending the reach of our radically simple cybersecurity beyond the corporate hybrid cloud, to the infinite number of touchpoints an employee may encounter on the web. The Secure Web Gateway will be transparent to users and very easy to administer, like all the other components of our Security Services Edge solution.”

Sagi Gidali, Chief Growth Officer at Perimeter 81, adds: “Our recent State of the Cybersecurity Report revealed that 71% VPs and CIOs find it more difficult to prevent cyberattacks due to the complexity of the cybersecurity solutions they use. By providing an exceptional cybersecurity experience for both users and the IT team that implements and manages cybersecurity, we can assist companies to protect both their hybrid networks and their hybrid employees more effectively. With this release, we have expanded that protection with our Secure Web Gateway, managed from the same easy-to-use dashboard.”