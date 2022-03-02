Concentric Exchange improves data security and access governance for organizations

Concentric launched Concentric Exchange, a centralized sharing service that makes it easy to translate data and risk insights provided by its Semantic Intelligence AI-based data access governance solution into specific remediation, monitoring, and privacy management tasks unique to each organization.

Available now, this anonymous sharing service simplifies and improves organizations’ data security and access governance efforts.

Until now, data governance professionals have struggled to utilize the overwhelming amount of data security information available. Now, for the first time, organizations can benefit from the expertise and experience of other Concentric customers to easily interpret risk and content signals, implement remediation activities, and classify sensitive data for more effective data security and access governance.

“Organizations need robust data security and access governance, but they often do not have the staff or skills to translate security and risk information into the classifications, remediation policies, and monitoring formats they need,” said Karthik Krishnan, Concentric CEO. “With Concentric Exchange, customers can now easily translate the rich content and risk insights provided by Semantic Intelligence to the specific business policies unique to their organization.”

Concentric Exchange is the anonymous knowledge exchange designed to speed and simplify the connection between deep learning-generated data and risk insights and the specific policies unique to each company. With Concentric Exchange, customers can now leverage the knowledge and expertise shared anonymously by other organizations to implement data security and access policies tailored to their specific regulatory environment, data assets, and competitive environment.

The Exchange is hosted on Concentric MIND, a deep-learning-as-a-service infrastructure designed to facilitate secure and anonymous sharing across opted-in customer installations.

Concentric Exchange aligns with the “no-code” revolution in AI tools transforming how organizations consume AI services across the board. In data security and access governance, the need to deliver value without specialized skills or expertise – given the scarcity of data security skills – is especially acute. Concentric Exchange brings autonomous data governance closer to the “no-code” ideal.

“As our customer base continues to grow, we have a unique opportunity to leverage Concentric MIND services to speed time-to-value and improve solution performance,” added Krishnan. “Concentric Exchange positions us to offer the industry’s easiest-to-adopt solution that will only get better as time goes on.”

Concentric secures data-centric work using AI to protect business-critical information hidden in the millions of files and databases used by today’s distributed workforce. The company’s unique deep learning solution autonomously and accurately finds sensitive content, assesses risk, and remediates security issues, allowing organizations across industries to meet their data security needs for the first time.

Concentric’s Semantic Intelligence automates unstructured and structured data security using deep learning to categorize data, uncover business criticality and reduce risk. Its Risk Distance analysis technology uses the baseline security practices observed for each data category to spot security anomalies in individual files.

It compares documents of the same type to identify risk from oversharing, third-party access, and wrong location or misclassification. Organizations benefit from the expertise of content owners without intrusive classification mandates, with no rules, regex, or policy maintenance needed.

Availability and pricing

Concentric Exchange is available to Semantic Intelligence customers who have purchased the Enterprise license.