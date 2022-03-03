Unlimited Technology and Integrated Security Technologies join forces to expand service offerings

Unlimited Technology announced their partnership with Virginia-based Integrated Security Technologies, a security integrator specializing in government, healthcare, education, data center and commercial sectors.

This partnership is the first for Unlimited Technology, which recently received an investment from private equity funds managed by Lee Equity Partners.

IST is one of the nation’s most trusted independent security integrators and designs, integrates, installs, and maintains comprehensive solutions for the most complex IT, electronic, physical and cybersecurity challenges. With a unique full lifecycle approach to ensure absolute protection, IST provides the most advanced security and safety systems, including total door openings, integrated and logical access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, and compliance tracking. SDM Magazine ranked IST as the #16 Top System Integrator in North America for 2021.

Compelling strategic fit

The combination is seen by both businesses as a strong strategic fit, aligning with Unlimited’s strategy to provide security solutions with premier customer service and innovative technologies to critical infrastructure end markets. IST’s experienced management team, including CEO Alexander Oppenhimer, COO Michael Margolis, Chief Strategy Officer Michael Ruddo, and President Jon Langhorst, will continue to lead IST and will retain meaningful equity ownership in the go-forward business.

“This partnership expands our leadership position in the Eastern Seaboard and adds expertise serving the highly regulated Federal Government sector. We are excited to partner with IST’s team of highly trained, seasoned security experts who have successfully managed hundreds of complex, large-scale integrated security and IT projects throughout the United States,” said John Palumbo, CEO of Unlimited Technology.

“Since our founding in 1997, IST has grown to become the largest independent systems integrator in the Washington, D.C. region. We evaluated many strategic options for the future of IST and are pleased to have selected Unlimited Technology as the best partner to advance our shared vision,” said Alexander Oppenhimer, CEO of IST. “We look forward to partnering with John and the entire Unlimited Technology team to expand our combined client bases, geographic footprint, and service offerings.”

“Unlimited and IST share a strong commitment to providing the highest quality of technology solutions and outstanding customer service, as evidenced by their long-term customer relationships, making the partnership a natural fit,” said Ryan Fossella, Principal at Lee Equity.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Sandra Jones and Company acted as Financial Advisor to IST.