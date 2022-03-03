ZNet Technologies collaborates with Acronis to empower service providers in USA and Canada

ZNet Technologies announced a new partnership with Acronis in the North America (USA and Canada) region.

The partnership brings together Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and ZNet’s automation platform to automate billing and delivery of Acronis solutions for service providers.

As a result of the new alliance, ZNet partners can offer services based on a comprehensive range of cyber protection solutions, including backup, disaster recovery, AI-enhanced anti-malware, endpoint security and management tools, advanced packs, file sync and share, and blockchain-based file notarization and e-signature services – all of which are managed via a single console and delivered and billed via ZNet’s automation platform.

ZNet has also won the Acronis CyberFit Innovation Award at the recently concluded Acronis CyberFit Summit Singapore for empowering partners by bringing technology innovation with automation and Go-To-Market strategies. The award was announced jointly by Patrick Pulvermueller, Acronis CEO, and Pasha Ershow, SVP – APJ & MEA Sales & Global Channel at Acronis.

“Acronis’ high-quality, AI-enhanced cyber protection solutions meet a critical need of providing comprehensive security against new-age cyber threats and vulnerabilities,” said Munesh Jadoun, Founder and CEO, ZNet Technologies Private Limited. “Acronis is an incredible solution for our partners looking to equip their end-users with high-end, sophisticated all-in-one cyber protection solution. With addition of Acronis in our portfolio for USA and Canada, combined with our home-grown service delivery and business automation platform, we aim to enable partners to deliver Acronis cyber protection solutions with flexible billing options and complete automation.”

The automation capabilities mean that ZNet partners will be able to provision and manage billing for their Acronis customers’ licensing from a single interface, simplifying their onboarding, provisioning, billing, support, and reporting. Partners can also allow their clients to monitor their existing consumption and upgrade/downgrade plans if required.

“The cyberthreat landscape has changed dramatically over the past two years, causing organizations to seek not only greater security, but lower costs and improved efficiency – creating unique opportunities for service providers who offer in-demand cyber protection services,” said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley. “ZNet is a long-time Acronis partner with an exceptionally qualified and technically certified team, and its proven track record of delivering the best cyber protection solutions and empowering its partners projects a bright and successful future together.”