New infosec products of the week: March 4, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Anomali, CybeReady, Endace, Enzoic, Palo Alto Networks, Perimeter 81, Secret Double Octopus, and VMware.

Enzoic’s automated credentials monitoring in Active Directory detects unsafe passwords

Enzoic for Active Directory now detects when an exact username and password combination is exposed, which poses a significant risk to enterprise security. If full credentials are compromised, a more aggressive remediation plan can be automatically activated.

Perimeter 81 Secure Web Gateway blocks access to specific URLs or categories of websites

Perimeter 81 adds a Secure Web Gateway feature to its Security Services Edge solution, ensuring that company employees are safe from malicious websites and unsafe content, no matter where they are working.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE provides network security and SD-WAN requirements for MSPs

Prisma SASE’s new cloud-based management portal with hierarchical multitenancy capability uses granular role-based access control (RBAC) — that MSPs have lacked until now — to provide the flexibility to manage multiple customers with different needs while providing control across a customer’s entire SASE services lifecycle.

CybeReady Adaptive Training Platform enhancements improve corporate security posture

CybeReady offers a fully-managed security training platform that includes phishing simulations, security awareness, and compliance training capabilities, with built-in expertise already embedded into the training. The platform continuously trains enterprise employees to avoid cyberattacks — in 38 languages across 66 countries worldwide.

Anomali XDR solution helps enterprises against advanced cyber threats

Anomali launched a cloud-native XDR solution, providing precision detection and optimized response capabilities that extends across their entire security infrastructure. With integrated investigation frameworks, like MITRE ATT&CK, organizations are able to defend throughout the entire attack lifecycle, gaining key insights into where they are in the stage of an attack and relevant intelligence on what to do about it.

VMware enhances end-to-end security offering for cloud-native workloads with container runtime protection

VMware unveiled new container runtime security capabilities that build upon a strong end-to-end security offering to help customers better secure modern applications at scale. Security teams can now accelerate their investigation into incidents impacting endpoints, virtual machine workloads, and containerized workloads.

Endace OSm 7.1 allows analysts to reconstruct and extract files from recorded packet data

OSm 7.1 extends the power of always-on packet recording to multi-tenant environments such as MSSPs, federal or government organizations securing multiple entities, or large enterprises with multiple divisions. Multiple entities can now share a common recording infrastructure and each securely search, access and analyze only their own traffic.

Secret Double Octopus expands multifactor authentication offerings to MSP’s and SMB’s

The Octopus Cloud offerings include all of the company’s Full Passwordless MFA solution, Octopus Enterprise, as well as the passwordless-ready traditional MFA offerings offered using the same architecture and components, Octopus Starter and Octopus Pro.