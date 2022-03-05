Cynet appoints Bruno Darmon as CSO

Cynet has appointed IT security leader Bruno Darmon as Chief Strategy Officer. Darmon brings over 25 years of high-tech leadership, sales and entrepreneurial experience to Cynet.

In his role, Darmon will lead Cynet’s go-to-market strategy and spearhead strategic initiatives to expand the company’s global footprint and drive growth across its global markets, focusing on North America, EMEA and APAC.

“Bruno is a brilliant security professional with a deep understanding of our industry and proven track record of helping organizations evolve and grow,” said Eyal Gruner, founder and CEO of Cynet. “Bruno’s experience has been in creating, developing and leading sales teams across EMEA and APAC, which will be invaluable as Cynet scales in these markets. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Cynet team.”

Prior to joining Cynet, Darmon served from 2004 to 2021 as Vice President of EMEA Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, after a long career with the company since he joined in 1999. He was responsible for revenue and market share in EMEA by driving the adoption and growth of Check Point products across all sectors – SMB, mid-market and enterprise.

Building on his entrepreneurial foresight and ingenuity, having invented the industry-transforming concept of Value-Added Reselling while at Diva Microsystems, Darmon was the driver behind the company’s expansion into global markets. Darmon will bring his multifaceted skill set to the growing team at Cynet, breaking new grounds for the company as it readies itself for further expansion.

“Cynet is a disruptive innovator addressing the cybersecurity challenge in a refreshing new way,” said Bruno Darmon, CSO of Cynet. “I can spot innovation from a distance and I was blown away with what Cynet has built: the combination of a unified, end-to-end security platform that addresses growing threats in a holistic way, coupled with their MDR make Cynet the de facto standard for small and growing cyber teams across the globe.”

Cynet’s XDR platform is purposely built for lean IT Security teams and was recently awarded a Leader badge for Endpoint Detection and Response, Incident Response, Managed Detection and Response in G2’s Winter 2022 Report. G2 also recognized Cynet as one of the Top 50 Best Security Products for 2022. CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, named Cynet to its annual Security 100 list as one of The 20 Coolest Endpoint And Managed Security Companies Of 2022.