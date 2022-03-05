Motorola Solutions acquires Ava Security Limited to improve cloud-based video security technologies

Motorola Solutions announced it has acquired Ava Security Limited, a global provider of cloud-native video security and analytics, based in London, U.K.

Ava Security’s scalable, secure and flexible cloud solution provides enterprises with real-time visibility and powerful analytics to optimize their operations and detect anomalies and threats. The platform offers organizations the benefit of an enterprise-grade video security solution while minimizing the physical footprint of their security infrastructure.

“Our acquisition of Ava highlights our continued commitment to advancing cloud-based video security technologies,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “With Ava, we’re well-positioned to support our customers’ evolving security needs by expanding our portfolio of intelligent video solutions that help to enhance safety and streamline operations.”

In addition to allowing organizations to easily access, search and manage their entire system from a centralized dashboard, its self-learning algorithms also enhance enterprise security by detecting abnormal behavior and alerting operators to events in real-time.

“On behalf of the entire team at Ava, we are excited to join Motorola Solutions,” said Tormod Ree, CEO, Ava Security. “I would like to thank Ubon Partners for their backing and believing in our vision. We look forward to building upon Motorola Solutions’ video security and access control portfolio, providing customers with advanced ways to protect their people and enhance their operational insights.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.