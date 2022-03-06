Susan Bryant joins NetAbstraction as VP of Sales – Americas

NetAbstraction announced Susan Bryant has joined the company as Vice President of Sales – Americas.

Susan brings more than 20 years of sales leadership experience with Trellix, McAfee and NCR Corporation to the NetAbstration management team.

“Susan is a proven enterprise sales leader who has scaled market share for several leading cybersecurity vendors,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of NetAbstraction. “She brings a complete toolbox of sales management skills to NetAbstraction including business development and building high performance teams. Susan will play a pivotal role in expediting our growth.”

Susan joins NetAbstraction from billion dollar extended detection and response (XDR) vendor Trellix, which was formed by the merger of McAfee and FireEye, where she served as Director, Enterprise Sales, Americas. She previously served in the same role with McAfee. Susan has also held sales management positions with NCR Corporation and technology consulting firm Intellinet. She is a graduate of Georgia State University.

“NetAbstraction has developed a powerful yet easy to deploy solution for enforcing Zero Trust controls that protect enterprise networks and users from threats by keeping their presence and activity private from adversaries,” said Susan Bryant. “Our ability to prevent ransomware and other attacks represents a large addressable market. I look forward to helping establish NetAbstraction as a market leader.”