Sherweb collaborates with Trend Micro to provide more security tools for MSPs

Sherweb announced a new partnership with Trend Micro, the global provider of cloud and enterprise cybersecurity.

Sherweb’s Managed Service Providers (MSPs) now have access to Trend Micro’s Worry-Free Services – an easy-to-manage security suite that offers advanced threat defense techniques designed to eliminate security gaps across endpoints and beyond.

This latest addition to Sherweb’s security offerings means that MSPs will be able to find the best cybersecurity fit for their client’s business needs and budget.

“Preventing cybercrime is a major focus for Sherweb, especially in the MSP space,” said Jason Brown, Vice President, Channel Marketplace at Sherweb. “It’s incredibly important that MSPs and their clients feel that their confidential information is safe and secure. Our new relationship with Trend Micro illustrates Sherweb’s commitment to providing world class security tools for MSPs.”

Trend Micro’s Worry-Free XDR platform provides an opportunity for MSPs to better protect their clients, reduce operating costs and expand their business. Leveraging SOC-as-a-Service solutions such as the Co-Managed XDR offering, MSPs can easily augment their existing staff, bring in security expertise and deliver high-value services all without the associated costs of building out a SOC.

“Trend Micro is committed to making industry-leading cybersecurity simpler for small to medium-sized businesses who lack a dedicated security team and resources,” says Fabio Picoli, country manager at Trend Micro Canada.

“This strategic partnership with Sherweb allows partners to grow, lessen their workload and give them and their customers in-depth visibility and control across their entire organization,” says Louise McEvoy, Vice President US channel at Trend Micro.