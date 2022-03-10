ITOps teams are getting buried beneath too many disparate solutions for endpoint management

Automox released the findings of a report which revealed that keeping endpoints continuously updated and secure has become even more challenging since the Automox 2021 report, and that organizations are continuing to struggle with the complexity of using multiple legacy tools to manage and secure today’s anywhere-everywhere work environment.

The 2022 study surveyed 500 global industry professionals to find out how they are evolving business processes to increase efficiency and fuel growth, all while working under the backdrop of an ongoing global pandemic.

The survey data reflects that the biggest issue impacting ITOps teams today stems from too few employees being asked to manage too many different endpoints, with little visibility and minimal automation. In fact, advanced automation remains underutilized and compounds many of the current challenges for ITOps. Due to this, 84% of ITOps teams believe there’s significant room for improvement in their ability to manage endpoints.

The challenge of keeping endpoints updated

ITOps teams are burdened by disparate endpoint solutions . 84% rely on five or more tools and 60% use more than 10 for endpoint management.

. 84% rely on five or more tools and 60% use more than 10 for endpoint management. Many rely on an inefficient mix of endpoint management tools and scripts . 93% of ITOps teams still use some degree of labor-intensive scripts in conjunction with their endpoint management tools, versus using automation that would bolster efficiency.

. 93% of ITOps teams still use some degree of labor-intensive scripts in conjunction with their endpoint management tools, versus using automation that would bolster efficiency. All-remote work did not become the de facto model as companies pivot to permanent hybrid models . Enterprises with 80% or more of their employees working remotely have decreased, balanced by an uptick (58.5%) in hybrid work models.

. Enterprises with 80% or more of their employees working remotely have decreased, balanced by an uptick (58.5%) in hybrid work models. The majority of respondents see an accelerated need for automation . >90% of ITOps professionals agree that automation improves IT agility, benefits security posture, improves productivity and reduces costs.

. >90% of ITOps professionals agree that automation improves IT agility, benefits security posture, improves productivity and reduces costs. A cloud-native approach promises freedom from disjointed, legacy technology. Within two years, 99% expect to be using cloud-native solutions to meet nearly all of their endpoint management needs.