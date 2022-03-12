Guidewire partners with Wipro to enhance business processes for insurers

Guidewire announced that Wipro has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions.

As a strategic partner to clients across six continents, Wipro provides leadership in digital transformation and process improvement. The company’s proven P&C insurance expertise and delivery model, along with its deep knowledge of Guidewire’s suite of products, accelerate customers’ digital journeys. Wipro partners with insurers to co-innovate and tailor solutions, deploying Guidewire products, integrations, and cloud transformations with quality and cost efficiency.

Wipro has invested in a dedicated Guidewire center of excellence (COE) to help clients rapidly adopt transformation initiatives that deliver measurable business benefits. It brings deep insurance domain experience and digital expertise – including cloud and cognitive – coupled with a co-innovation approach to deliver value to clients implementing Guidewire products.

“Guidewire is a very strategic partner for Wipro, and we are excited to elevate our relationship to Consulting partner across North America, EMEA, and APAC,” said Harpreet Arora, Managing Partner and Global Head of BFSI Consulting, Wipro Limited. “We will continue investing in our global Guidewire center of excellence, maturing our partnership, and strengthening our ‘trusted partner’ status with clients.”

“We are pleased to welcome Wipro as a Select partner within our PartnerConnect program,” said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Wipro’s team of Guidewire professionals is implementing powerful solutions and integrations that enhance business processes, and we look forward to building on our collaboration.”