PKI Spotlight detects operational disruptions in PKI and HSM environments

PKI Solutions introduced PKI Spotlight, a solution for real-time monitoring and alerting across all of organizations’ PKI environments.

PKI is a foundational technology for almost every identity and data encryption solution used throughout the world.

Protecting data has never been more challenging with cyber threats ever-present and ever-morphing, remote workforces and employee turnover, and applications and devices requiring constant updates. Now, more than ever, organizations need a holistic, centralized view of all of their security components and real-time security intelligence to protect their company’s important data now and in the future.

According to Gartner, “Today, in many organizations, ongoing operations and rapid (cybersecurity) incident response are hampered by the proliferation of siloed dashboards.” By 2024, organizations adopting a cybersecurity mesh architecture to integrate security tools to work as a cooperative ecosystem will reduce the financial impact of individual security incidents by an average of 90%.

“We’re excited to introduce a groundbreaking new PKI solution that solves the most difficult PKI management challenges that are not addressed by any current products and processes in the market today,” said Mark B. Cooper, president and founder of PKI Solutions. “What PKI Spotlight delivers is revolutionary – because it is the first and only solution to consolidate vital information about an organization’s PKI environment into a single view, at your fingertips. This has been challenging due to the uniquely distributed nature of PKI, adoption of locked down hardware components such as Hardware Security Modules (HSM), expanding cloud environments, and the fact that organizations might not always have dedicated resources to manage all their PKI environments.”

PKI spotlight empowers organizations with real-time security intelligence

With PKI Spotlight, PKI Solutions intends to provide enterprise organizations with improved outcomes in Operational Resilience, Security Posture Management, Threat Detection, and adoption of Best Practices. It enhances an organization’s operational resilience by improving the uptime, availability, and recoverability of its PKI and HSM environments. It also improves an organization’s security posture management by maintaining the security and integrity of their PKIs with visibility into configurations that can impact identity and encryption systems.

The product’s threat detection features allow IT teams to quickly spot abnormal actions in the PKI environment and its best practices features help organizations review and refine their PKI operational and configuration best practices. Overall, this improved security intelligence provided by PKI Spotlight allows IT teams to make faster, smarter, and more efficient decisions to protect their organizations’ data and provide frictionless employee and customer experiences.

PKI Spotlight’s core capabilities include:

Real-time PKI and HSM event configuration and roles and aggregation engine

Unified dashboard with event, configuration, and PKI roles exploration

Customized alerting and notifications for critical PKI functions, events, activity, and configurations changes

Email-based integration into Incident Management and Service Management solutions

Config Explorer for fine-grained visibility into PKI configurations such as CA permissions, revocation, Active Directory, cryptography, and policy modules

Time-based event filtering and exploration that filter events by source, role, time, and severity with built-in search for message and event ID

View of all PKI roles, such as Certification Authority, Web Enrollment site, CRL Distribution Point, Authority Information Access (AIA), OCSP Responder, NDES and CES/CEP servers

Early customer response to PKI Spotlight

As part of PKI Solution’s Early Access Program (EAP) for PKI Spotlight, enterprise organizations across many different industries have provided valuable feedback and an overwhelmingly positive response to the new solution.

“With PKI Solutions, we get the best-in-class PKI expertise. PKI Spotlight is an important addition to our portfolio of products and gives us productivity gains together with peace of mind that our PKI systems are available and functional, and any service that relies on our PKI is operating smoothly and securely,” said Scott Fales, principal network engineer at BayPort Credit Union. “We expect our reliance on our PKI environment to increase over time and having a product like PKI Spotlight means that we can reliably execute on initiatives that continue to improve our security posture.”

According to Roger A. Grimes, 34-year cybersecurity consultant and author of 13 books and more than 1,200 magazine articles on computer security, the time has come for a product like PKI Spotlight. “Whether you have one PKI server or dozens, you should get PKI Spotlight. It’s what Microsoft should have created 20 years ago,” said Grimes. “Once you see what it does it seems so obvious why you absolutely need it.”

Organizations interested in seeing PKI Spotlight in action can request a demo and get 20% off the purchase price if they buy an annual license for PKI Spotlight before April 15, 2022.