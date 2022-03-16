(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 71 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 71 has been released today.
It’s a free download, no registration required.
Table of contents
- Five tips on how to stay (cyber)secure in a hybrid work world
- Open-source code: How to stay secure while moving fast
- Enterprise PKI automation: The modern approach to certificate lifecycle management
- Preventing document fraud in a world built on digital trust
- API security: Understanding the next top attack vector
- The evolution of security analytics
- Supply chain cybersecurity: Pain or pleasure?
- A 2022 priority: Automated mobile application security testing
- Bridging the “front and back of the house”: A lesson in risk management
- Why security strategies need a new perspective
- The four types of remote workers your security awareness program must address
- Reducing the blast radius of credential theft
- Small businesses are most vulnerable to growing cybersecurity threats
- Cultivating a security-first mindset for software developers
- Supply chain shortages create a cybersecurity nightmare
Get the latest issue of (IN)SECURE Magazine and subscribe for free.