Motorola Solutions Video Intercom Pro enhances building security for organizations

Motorola Solutions announced the new Openpath Pro Series Video Intercom Reader (Video Intercom Pro), an access control reader that combines high quality video, audio and enterprise call routing into an all-in-one sleek device with a mobile-friendly user experience.

The Video Intercom Pro provides organizations with advanced security to help protect both tenants and visitors and offers security operators real-time visibility via video which enables a faster response to incidents.

“Today, many organizations rely on disparate systems for security from video cameras to intercoms and badge readers to connected doorbells, creating clutter for operators and confusion for visitors,” said James Segil, vice president, Access Control at Motorola Solutions. “The Openpath Video Intercom Pro combines all of these capabilities into one device, reducing the cost and complexity of access control while elevating the user experience for both visitors and operators.”

With the Video Intercom Pro, which uses artificial intelligence and edge-computing, visitors and tenants can use voice recognition to search directory listings or activate common commands like ‘call front desk.’ The system also enables intelligent call-routing and two-way communication, providing a frictionless and secure entry experience.

Additionally, the high-quality video feeds let security staff receive video calls and alerts in real-time, send digital guest passes and unlock doors remotely from a smartphone or tablet. This provides security staff the control and visibility necessary for them to better understand and mitigate potential incidents.

“We’re seeing a convergence of functions across the physical security space right now, with demand shifting away from disparate devices and services in favor of a more blended approach. The Video Intercom Pro emphasizes the notion that simplifying life for users is what this market of opportunity is all about,” said Mike Jude, Research Director at IDC, a global market intelligence firm.

The Video Intercom Pro is hosted in the cloud, making it highly scalable, configurable and easy to update with its remote management capabilities. The system is compatible with most existing access control and video security systems and will offer a range of third-party integrations. This allows for each security system to be equipped with the necessary features to best protect their tenants and visitors, as well as the business tools and apps that they use every day.

The Video Intercom Pro is now available for presale.