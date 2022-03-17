Eric Hanson joins OneSpan as CMO

OneSpan announced that Eric Hanson has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to Matthew Moynaha, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Hanson combines more than 30 years of experience across roles in marketing, sales, and product, helping organizations drive transformation, build market momentum, and grow industry recognition.

Most recently Hanson served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Fuze where he was responsible for setting the company’s global marketing strategy and leading demand generation, brand, product and customer marketing. During his tenure, he helped lead strategic initiatives with other members of the executive team to re-align Fuze’s go-to-market and product strategies in order to target emerging market opportunities in Unified Communications, earning Fuze recognition as a category visionary and leader. Before his appointment as the Chief Marketing Officer, Hanson held leadership roles in product and demand generation.

Prior to Fuze, Hanson was the co-founder and CEO of SPY Visual Effects, a creative studio servicing advertising agencies and motion picture studios. The company was acquired in 2009, and Hanson then served as the business unit’s SVP and General Manager until 2012. Under Hanson’s leadership, the company experienced tremendous growth, working on advertising campaigns with brands including Nike, Toyota, and Apple and motion pictures including Iron Man, Hunger Games, and Avatar.

“Hanson brings a rare mix of creativity, brand strategy, and business acumen while also understanding how to build market momentum and grow industry recognition,” said OneSpan President and CEO, Matthew Moynahan. “I am thrilled to welcome Eric to OneSpan for the broad perspective and skillful leadership he will bring to our business and ongoing brand evolution.”

“I am excited to join the talented team at OneSpan and look forward to building on the rich heritage of the company as we transform the business, drive customer value, and capitalize on an amazing market opportunity,” said OneSpan CMO Eric Hanson.