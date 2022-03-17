Zilla Security hires Melodye Mueller as CMO

Zilla Security announced that it has hired Melodye Mueller as Zilla’s CMO to accelerate growth and expand awareness.

“Organizations of all sizes — from startups to large enterprises — are facing rapidly-growing challenges around identity and access security,” said Deepak Taneja, CEO and co-founder of Zilla Security. “Misconfigured access is now the number one cloud vulnerability. As Zilla continues to enhance its automated access security platform for the cloud, Melodye will play a critical role in helping us shape and tell the Zilla story to organizations around the world. She is a proven business leader with an extensive track record of driving growth and building exceptional teams.”

Mueller brings to Zilla more than two decades of experience leading marketing and sales efforts for high-tech startups and Fortune 1000 companies. Previously, she served as VP of Marketing & Strategic Alliances at CloudHealth Technologies, taking the company from Series A funding through acquisition by VMware. Mueller has also held advisory and CMO roles at Boston startups Zylotech, Laudio, and ChoasSearch.

“Zilla Security’s SaaS platform not only improves an organizations’ overall security and compliance posture, but saves them significant amounts of time and money,” said Mueller. “Zilla’s automated approach to access security and compliance for cloud infrastructure, SaaS, and home-grown applications offers an unrivaled combination of ease-of-use and robustness. As CMO, I look forward to helping Zilla become the leading provider of cloud access security and compliance solutions.”

Mueller is joining Zilla Security at a time of rapid growth for the company. Zilla is working with organizations like AdaptHealth, LendingHome, and B Riley to manage least privilege security and automate the access review processes that are essential for maintaining compliance with regulations like SOX, HIPAA, GLBA, FFIEC and SOC 2.