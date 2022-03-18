David Stoicescu joins Deepwatch as CISO

Deepwatch announced that David Stoicescu has joined the company as chief information security officer (CISO).

Bringing a wealth of experience in designing and leading IT and information security practices at organizations from global tech companies to start-ups, Stoicescu will oversee the planning, production, and execution of all information security related initiatives for Deepwatch.

Stoicescu joins from Expel, where, as Deputy CISO, he led the building and scaling of critical IT and security programs from the ground up. He brings more than 16 years of experience to Deepwatch with expertise in establishing programs that scale for high growth, leading and executing strategies that strengthen security while enabling business.

“I’m excited to be part of the winning team at Deepwatch,” Stoicescu said. “I look forward to guiding Deepwatch’s security strategy during an exciting period of high growth and working with the Deepwatch team, our partners, and our customers to build confidence in our programs and enable strong business outcomes.”

Bobby Christian, chief operating officer at Deepwatch, said, “David brings tremendous leadership experience and technical talent to the Deepwatch leadership team. As a security provider, we’re thrilled that David has joined the team to lead and continue advancing our information security programs.”

Stoicescu joins Deepwatch following the company’s strongest Q4 to date and a year of monumental growth and significant company milestones including doubling the number of new customers, expanding the employee base beyond the 400 mark, and forming a Board of Advisors with cyber industry veterans to consult on growth strategies.