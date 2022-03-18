Infobip introduces SMS and WhatsApp messaging for Adobe Commerce clients

Infobip has introduced SMS and WhatsApp messaging for Adobe Commerce clients, making it possible to connect with customers over their preferred channels at key points of the purchase journey.

The integration is part of Infobip’s efforts as an Accelerate Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program to bring valuable capabilities to the marketplace. The addition of these popular channels will enable Adobe Commerce merchants to offer their customers truly connected digital experiences and analytics over popular, convenient and trusted channels, as well as benefit from the scale of Infobip’s 700+ direct carrier relationships.

The new Infobip SMS and WhatsApp Notification adds value by allowing sellers to automatically send contextual alerts in real-time, relating to things like stock levels, personalized special offers and order tracking for more efficient customer service, leading to a better customer experience and increased customer loyalty.

The channels can also be used to communicate abandoned carts and stock replenishment that are proven to help boost conversion for retailers. The channel extensions can be downloaded quickly and easily through an Infobip account.

Tory Brunker, senior director of product marketing at Adobe Commerce, said: “Ecommerce has experienced unmatched growth over the last couple of years as consumers shifted shopping habits online. For merchants to compete and win in the digital economy, they will need to deliver personalized experiences to the right customer on the right channel at the right moment.”

Veselin Vukovic, vice president of strategic partnerships at Infobip, said: “There has been a drastic change in consumer behavior since the start of 2020 that includes a greater need for convenience-based shopping and wider acceptance of different communications channels. We’re thrilled to expand our stack of cloud-based communication solutions that will help clients in the Adobe marketplace offer differentiated experience to their customers in what is a fiercely competitive trading environment.”

Layering Infobip’s CPaaS cloud technology onto Adobe Commerce will help transform the customer engagement side of organizations to make it more productive, profitable and people oriented.

Vukovic concluded: “With this new SMS and WhatsApp Notifications integration with Adobe Commerce, in addition to our current SMS connection with Adobe Campaign, we will continue to build on our existing Adobe relationship and look forward to bringing more value through future innovation and collaboration.”