A Logicalis survey reveals that while 94% of CIOs acknowledge some form of serious threat over the next 12 months, only 27% list business continuity and resilience as a top-three priority during the next 12 months and barely a third cite risk mitigation as a measure of performance.

47% percieve data breaches as the biggest risk to their organizations, which is an increase of 6% from last year. Malware and ransomware follow as other key areas of concern.