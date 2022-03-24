Ninja Ticketing updates provide additional context and increase efficiency for IT teams

NinjaOne announced Ninja Ticketing exited beta and entered general availability to provide all customers with a flexible, easy-to-use ticking solution built specifically for IT workflows.

Since debuting in September, more than 350 customers actively use Ninja Ticketing as their primary ticketing software.

Ninja Ticketing has received constant updates throughout the open beta period and the recent 5.3.1 platform update introduced significant new improvements that allow for greater cross-platform interaction between ticketing and other NinjaOne solutions. All Ninja Ticketing features and improvements have been community-led and designed to unify disparate IT functions.

Ninja Ticketing: transparency, efficiency and lean workflows

Ninja Ticketing ensures that both employee requests and IT team tasks are tracked, prioritized, and solved efficiently. The customizable agent workspace includes customizable ticket forms, related item mapping, a robust WYSIWYG public and private response field, and a feed of all ticket-related activities. Quick response templates, easy ticketing splitting and merging, and one-click ticket actions make responding to common ticket requests quick and easy.

Ticket boards (or views) are completely customizable, allowing customers to create as many pre-filtered boards as customers need to efficiently run operations. Boards can be filtered to include tickets based on any time-based action, event, or field value so each board has only the most appropriate tickets for that workflow.

By sharing a unified data model with and being seamlessly integrated into the NinjaOne platform, Ninja Ticketing provides IT teams with a major efficiency advantage over other ticketing solutions. In NinjaOne, tickets can be automatically or manually mapped to users, managed organizations, locations, and devices.

NinjaOne 5.3.1: increased cross-platform performance

NinjaOne’s recent 5.3.1 platform update added numerous quality of life improvements to Ninja Ticketing, including device- and organization-level dashboards, business hours to make time-based automations more effective, notification defaults, and the ability to send tickets with a company’s branded domain. Furthermore, the 5.3.1 update provides a variety of out-of-box functionality, better reporting, and improved user permissions as well as new monitoring templates and better reporting.

The 5.3.1 platform update allows endpoint management, network monitoring, and backup solutions to automatically kick off ticketing workflows, including the creation of new tickets. This integration offers several unique functionalities including: Endpoint context and tools directly in the ticket Tickets related to managed endpoints are easily (and often automatically) mapped to the associated device.

This mapping gives helpdesk technicians complete information about the affected device, reducing back-and-forth between the technician and end-user often required to collect information, which results in higher quality data than provided by an end-user. Other updates and improvements include remote tools and one-click remediation, automated proactive ticket creation, closed-loop ticketing and end-user self-service. Ultimately, Ninja Ticketing provides better experience for end-users and faster resolution times for technicians.

Over the next several releases, Ninja Ticketing will see several major updates, including the ability to assign endpoints to an asset owner for better ticket/user mapping, the ability to create custom ticket statuses, SMTP support for emails and more.