Perle Systems IRG7440 5G Router & Gateway enables secure communications to multiple back-end systems

Perle Systems announced the IRG7440 5G Router & Gateway that is certified for international operation.

5G Router that does not require an annual subscription or license fees to access features, maintain operation, or download software updates. All features and functionality are included in the base price of the product without additional costs or fees.

Perle IRG7440 5G Router provides fast, secure, and reliable 5G network connectivity where a user needs primary or backup 5G NR or CAT20 LTE coverage for business-critical equipment. The IRG7440 Router is ideal for IoT/M2M network access applications such as IP camera surveillance systems, digital signage, or smart lockers, or processing IoT data at the edge by connecting industrial equipment, remote data loggers, or sensing devices.

The IRG7440 5G Router is designed to leverage the reliability and flexibility of cellular networking to minimize downtime, reduce service calls, and bring branch office and temporary locations online faster than other solutions. However, Perle plans to be a disruptor in the industrial enterprise-class router space by not charging annual subscription or license fees.

John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems, comments, “Perle’s approach has always been to design reliable hardware, using high-end components from trusted chip manufacturers, that runs a complete and robust software feature set. As we add new features and enhance functionality, we have always made it available to our customers at no additional cost. This has been our business model from day one.”

The IRG7440 Router is ideal as a 5G failover and out-of-band management solution, but it can also be deployed in 3G or 4G environments while ensuring a frictionless and seamless transition to 5G as these networks become more widely available over time. If a wired link is down, the IRG7440 will maintain network access with automatic failover to a cellular network. Numerous conditions can be configured to automatically trigger a failover.

The extensive routing protocol support (RIP, OSPF, BGP-4, IPv4, IPv6, OpenVPN, IPSec VPN, and DHCP), integrated zone-based policy firewall, 2 Factor Authentication, and remote authentication (RADIUS, TACACS+) management, ensures the IRG7440 Industrial 5G Router will integrate seamlessly with enterprise-grade systems in hierarchical or large mesh network structures to control access to devices in the field and protect inside networks from unauthorized users.

With 16 concurrent VPN sessions and 3DES encryption, IRG7440 safeguards data privacy and secure communications to multiple back-end systems. And, end-to-end protection of the software upgrade process protects devices against unwanted malware.

These advanced routing and security features also make the IRG7440 5G Router ideal as a primary router solution for pop-up stores or branch locations with limited IT resources. The IRG7440 will function as a 5G Router and four-port 10/100/1000 Ethernet Switch in a single-box solution with IPv4 and IPv6 supported on both the WAN and LAN sides.

The relatively low cost of cellular networks for business continuity means a greater return on investment and scalability for multiple locations that have limited IT resources. By deploying a Perle IRG7440 5G Router, businesses will have on-demand network connectivity that is quick to set up, simple to manage, and ensures maximum uptime.