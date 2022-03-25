Attivo Network enhancements strengthen protection of Active Directory in Azure

Attivo Networks announced that it has expanded its identity infrastructure assessment technology for Azure Active Directory (AD).

The new capabilities add hybrid environment support for continuous exposure visibility and provide remediation guidance for on-premises, cloud, and managed AD environments.

Nearly 80 percent of attacks are caused by threat actors leveraging identity security gaps to gain privileged access and move laterally throughout the network to execute their attack plans. This release adds to the company’s existing identity security portfolio, which provides over 200 checks for exposures that adversaries use to gain privileges, install backdoors, and proliferate malware. This new enhancement adds 15 additional automated Azure AD risk health checks and remediation guidance.

“The Attivo ADAssessor solution continues to provide essential identity exposure visibility across on-premises and cloud deployments, now including Azure AD,” said Srikant Vissamsetti, SVP of engineering at Attivo Networks. “Enterprises can now reduce risk by finding, fixing, and remediating exposures within AD. Our technology limits the attacker’s ability to identify sensitive targets, compromise misconfigurations, move laterally, and gain persistence across hybrid environments.”

Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) recently analyzed the rapid increase of Active Directory exploits and identity-based attacks, as well as the industry’s response to this growing threat. Over 70% of organizations reported that they had accepted AD exposures due to operational concerns, and only 33% stated they believed they could defend against AD attacks in real-time. Over half of organizations surveyed plan to prioritize securing Active Directory further to defend themselves against identity-based attacks.

With this enhanced offering, organizations can easily boost their protection of Active Directory in Azure and on-premises, gaining continuous visibility with actionable insight into exposures, overprovisioning, and misconfiguration for domains, users, and devices. AD Assessor is the gold standard for easy, scalable use, deploying without elevated privileges to a single standard workstation within the AD forest.

The solution includes a management console for analysis and management. Exposure data can also be shared with the Attivo IDEntitleX Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) solution so that businesses can see and associate cloud-related risks.