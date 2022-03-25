Data literacy: The most in-demand skill in the future workplace

According to a research from Qlik, data literacy is expected to lead global workplaces by 2030. 85% of executives believe it will become as essential in the future as the ability to use a computer is today.

This shows how important data has become for the decision-making process, with executives expecting all team members to be able to explain how data has formed their decisions.

The shift toward a more data-oriented and automated workplace creates a massive opportunity for those with data literacy skills. Every single business leader surveyed reported that they would offer a salary increase for candidates that could demonstrate their data literacy.