Drawbridge launches Industry Advisory Board

Drawbridge announced the creation of its Industry Advisory Board (IAB), bringing together exceptional industry leaders with unmatched experience to foster an open exchange of ideas and best practices to help advance cyber defenses for the alternative investment community.

Comprised of industry luminaries and current Drawbridge clients, The IAB members each boast deep financial services sector knowledge and are at the forefront of the security, legal, compliance and outsourced business solutions sectors. Insights shared by the IAB will help inform and support Drawbridge’s business strategy and evolving product roadmap, and IAB members will have the opportunity to influence and co-innovate on future Drawbridge features, modules and products.

The IAB will continue to add members and provide a forum for participants to collaborate, connect and learn from their peers to stay ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape.

Founding members of the IAB include:

Chris Turek, Chief Information Officer of Evercore and founding member of AITEC

Scott Coughlin, Chief Technology Officer of Seven Bridges Advisors

Serge Bukhar, Founder and CEO of Atlas Technica

“The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving, and it’s critical that the industry and our clients have an open forum to share insights and experiences with each other and with Drawbridge that can benefit the broader community,” said Jason Elmer, Founder and CEO of Drawbridge.

“Drawbridge is focused on customer-centricity and delivering solutions that can best support the alternative investment industry, and to do that we need to gather honest feedback from the frontline, with insights from leaders making major decisions every day. We’re excited to be able to collaborate with clients and industry influencers through our Industry Advisory Board to ensure our software and services fit today’s problems and give our customers a future-proof solution to help them defend against tomorrow’s cyber intrusions.”