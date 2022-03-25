EY collaborates with Infosys to accelerate digital transformation for organizations

EY announced a new global alliance with Infosys to support organizations in their end-to-end business transformation and growth.

The alliance takes the current successful relationship of teaming and go-to-market efforts between EY and Infosys forward to effectively deliver tech-enabled transformation (TET) programs.

The EY Transformation Realized Framework is an approach to business change, centered on helping clients realize their business transformation goals through the power of people, technology and innovation.

The EY-Infosys Alliance combines EY functional and industry-specific consulting services with Infosys technology assets and platforms to form a compelling vision to get organizations future-ready. This approach leverages sector-specific platforms and solutions through emerging technologies such as cloud, internet of things (IoT), blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). The Alliance applies to TET programs such as business integration, systems integration and post-implementation guidance and support.

The two organizations will collaborate on helping drive client value by leveraging technology assets and services. The Alliance will focus on building services around Infosys’ sector-specific platforms, co-developing solutions around Infosys’ existing cloud assets and solutions, and co-creating new assets and solutions to address emerging opportunities and challenges that are top-of-mind for boards and the C-suite.

Andy Baldwin, EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service and Executive Sponsor of the EY-Infosys Alliance, says: “The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many organizations to accelerate the pace of their digital transformation to meet changing customer and market demands. They need to leap-frog from their current legacy business to new models enabled by cloud and powered by disruptive technologies.

“To achieve this, they will need to draw on a diverse set of external skills and expertise from across the vendor ecosystem. The EY-Infosys Alliance is designed and positioned to help businesses explore the impact of digital on their strategy, products, services, customers and employees, and assist to unlock maximum value to gain competitive advantage. Through the Alliance, businesses can rapidly leverage the complementary skills of EY and Infosys to navigate their own digital transformation journey to effectively build a better working world.”

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, says: “Enterprises globally are investing in becoming ‘digital-ready’ organizations today to stay relevant and competitive. Digital technology has evolved, and its significant impact can be seen in most industries. There is now an increasing need for organizations to embrace digital technology than ever before, and we are delighted to collaborate with EY on this journey to enhance client value and help clients mitigate challenges that come with legacy transition.”