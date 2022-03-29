In this video for Help Net Security, Yonit Wiseman, Associate at YL Ventures, talks about the Israeli cybersecurity funding landscape in the past year.

The Israeli cybersecurity industry has seen a rapid growth in the last decade, as many companies have reached the global market. Not only have they made tremendous progress in their technology, but their companies have also become well known and sought for.

Funding of Israeli cybersecurity startups reached $8.8 billion in 2021 alone, exceeding investments from the previous year.

As companies continue to grapple with ongoing threats, particularly as many turned to the cloud in the last few years, new technology and technology updates have become increasingly important. This has opened the market to many cybersecurity startups, leading to an average seed round reaching $7 million in 2021.