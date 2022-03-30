Design, prioritize, and implement a cyber defense program with CIS CDM 2.0

The Center for Internet Security (CIS) Community Defense Model (CDM) v2.0 can be used to design, prioritize, implement, and improve an enterprise’s cybersecurity program. Enterprises naturally want to know how effective the CIS Critical Security Controls (CIS Controls) are against the most prevalent types of attacks. The CDM was created to help answer that and other questions about the value of the Controls based on currently available threat data from industry reports.

This guide is the second edition of the CIS Community Defense Model (CDM). The same security experts who help create the CIS Controls work with CIS to apply the CDM to current threat data.