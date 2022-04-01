Absolute announces new products to optimize and secure work-from-anywhere environments

Absolute Software announced new product innovations, enabling organizations to track and analyze critical performance metrics spanning endpoints, users, applications, and network connections.

With the new Absolute Insights for Endpoints add-on module and enhancements to the company’s Secure Access solution’s diagnostics and experience monitoring capabilities, IT and security administrators have access to historical intelligence from the firmware to the network edge, empowering them to more seamlessly manage distributed device fleets, enforce security policies, and optimize the remote user experience in today’s work-from-anywhere environments.

Recent research from Absolute revealed that while a majority of organizations plan to adopt some form of hybrid work in 2022, IT and security leaders continue to face significant challenges in managing and securing distributed work environments. More than half (54%) of those surveyed agreed that the biggest challenge in managing risk is having the right technology tools in place to mitigate it.

“As organizations continue to navigate the uncertainties of the work-from-anywhere era, access to data and the ability to generate actionable insights from it has never been more important,” said John Herrema, EVP of Product and Strategy at Absolute. “Having actionable intelligence that spans devices, applications, networks, and infrastructure is a must have when it comes to both successfully implementing Zero Trust principles and ensuring all employees – regardless of location – are able to work securely, effectively and productively.”

Absolute Insights for Endpoints equips administrators with unparalleled visibility across their device populations, enabling real-time access to a range of historical asset and security metrics – including OS patch health, software updates, application health and usage, geolocation, user behavior patterns, and sensitive data exposure. Customers can visualize these insights via a set of pre-built dashboards, or create custom versions aligned with their internal policies and requirements.

“Since using Absolute, we have greater visibility across our endpoints than in the past,” said Ivan Ramon Castillo Morales, Coordination of Tools for User Support at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA). “Insights for Endpoints allows us to go even deeper for analytics of the device and our users, thus helping us make better corporate decisions and protect IT investments.”

Absolute Insights for Network (formerly NetMotion Mobile IQ) builds upon the existing diagnostics and experience monitoring capabilities available through the company’s Secure Access product portfolio. New product enhancements allow customers to proactively monitor, investigate, and remediate end user performance issues quickly and at scale, even on networks that are not company-owned or managed.

This includes broadened coverage for 5G networks (e.g., signal quality, network availability, network coverage, and network usage) as well as Windows 11 and ARM devices. Additionally, security practitioners have increased visibility into the effectiveness of Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) policy enforcement (e.g., policy-blocked hosts/websites, addresses/ports, and web reputation), allowing for immediate impact analysis and further fine-tuning of ZTNA policies to minimize phishing, smishing, and malicious web destinations.

Absolute Insights for Endpoints is available for purchase as an add-on module for existing Visibility, Control, or Resilience service tier customers. Absolute Insights for Network is available as part of the company’s Secure Access product line (formerly NetMotion by Absolute).