Organizations need to up their cloud native security strategy

Organizations still have a long way to go to understand, plan and deploy their cloud native security strategies, an Aqua Security study reveals.

Many cloud native applications deployed within organizations don’t have a security strategy in place.

When asked about their overall cybersecurity priorities, 29.8% of UK firms said that cloud native application security is a critical cloud security priority – more important than SaaS apps (20.2%) and identity and access management (28.8%).

However, despite this 44 percent of respondents rely on ‘free’ security offerings from their cloud providers which do not deliver the visibility and control needed to minimise cloud native application risk.