Gunjan Aggarwal joins Confluent as CPO

Confluent announced the appointment of Gunjan Aggarwal as Chief People Officer (CPO). Gunjan joins Confluent from RingCentral, where she most recently served as Executive Vice President (EVP) and the company’s first CPO.

As Confluent’s Chief People Officer, Gunjan will lead the people and places function for the company including talent acquisition and development, organization effectiveness, rewards and recognition, people operations, culture and inclusion, real estate and workplace experience.

“Our team is the foundation of everything we accomplish,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. “To achieve our mission of setting the world’s data in motion, we have to continue bringing in incredibly talented people and creating an environment that lets them do the best work of their career. I’m looking forward to working with Gunjan to build on our culture and create a truly great employee experience that scales around the world.”

“Confluent’s excellent leadership team and category-defining product attracted me to join the company and I could not be more thrilled to dive right into work with the people organization,” said Gunjan. “I see many opportunities at Confluent to continue developing this as a home for top-tier talent with an amazing culture and remote-first mindset. Our diverse group of awesome people excel at helping our customers achieve their goals. I want Confluent to remain the destination for the best talent where our people can do great work, all while having fun in the process.”

Gunjan is a 20-year industry veteran whose teams’ efforts have been widely recognized with an A+ culture rating and a host of awards for diversity, happiness and leadership, among others. Prior to her role as Chief People Officer at RingCentral, Gunjan worked as the Chief HR Officer of RELX Group.

She has also held a variety of leadership positions at Ericsson, Novartis and Unilever. Gunjan holds a Bachelor’s of engineering degree and a Master’s in business administration from JMI and XLRI Universities in India, respectively. With her abundance of experience, Gunjan will help Confluent employees grow, learn and contribute in a professional environment that provides fulfillment in their professional lives.