Versa Networks moves company headquarters location to a new facility

Versa Networks announced that it has moved its company headquarters location to a new facility in nearby Santa Clara, California, to accommodate current and future growth as the company continues to expand to meet escalating global demand for its differentiated SASE solutions.

“Versa continues to grow the company in all departments and areas as demand for our industry-leading SASE solutions rapidly expands worldwide,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO with Versa. “Versa SASE has continued to accelerate our growth and market leadership, as recognized by industry experts, analysts, customers, and partners. This year we are on track to surpass our aggressive goals as the adoption of SASE, 5G, IoT, and multi-cloud escalates.”

Versa SASE delivers tightly integrated services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) more than five years ago.

Versa provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content.

Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its 2021 industry report.