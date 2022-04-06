Liat Dvir joins Ermetic as Chief People Strategy Officer

Ermetic announced the appointment of Liat Dvir as Chief People Strategy Officer. Liat brings more than 15 years of human resources management experience to Ermetic with leading technology vendors including SentinelOne and Amdocs.

“Liat is a proven people leader with the right skill set to help Ermetic manage our current high growth trajectory,” said Shai Morag, CEO of Ermetic. “She will drive our global human resources agenda including talent acquisition, talent management, employee experience, compensation and benefits, and more.”

Liat has more than 15 years of experience as a human resources executive. She joins Ermetic from multi-billion dollar security vendor SentinelOne where she ran the HR function from the company’s Series A funding round all the way to its IPO and a headcount of 1200 employees. Previously she served as HR Business Partner for the innovation business unit of global software and services provider Amdocs, responsible for people management for several start-up technology companies. She also served in human resources roles with Ernst & Young.

“Ermetic is experiencing record business and talent growth because it has created a culture that fosters collaboration, innovation and risk taking,” said Liat Dvir. “There’s a lot of competition for security expertise at the moment, but the cloud security sector is a top destination for talent. This is an exciting time to join Ermetic, I look forward to helping build another successful security company.”