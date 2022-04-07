IDIQ names Bryan Sullivan as Chief Operating and Financial Officer

IDIQ announced the appointment of Bryan Sullivan to the company’s top operating and financial role.

Sullivan officially joined the company this past May, and brings more than 20 years of successful advisory, investing and operating expertise with high growth platforms to IDIQ.

Sullivan is an industry leader with his most recent experience across such leading companies as Goldman Sachs, Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) and loanDepot. He specializes in fintech, financial services, data services and real estate services. He also has a deep understanding of capital markets and acquisitions.

Before joining IDIQ, Sullivan’s most recent operating role was executive vice president and chief financial officer at loanDepot, where he successfully helped lead the company through several acquisitions, capital financings and significant growth into one the leading consumer finance platforms in the country.

Sullivan said, “It isn’t too often that you get an opportunity to help develop and grow a business with macro-sector growth, consumer demand and a product that provides real benefits to its members all while being profitable and with great margins. I was excited when Scott Hermann, CEO of IDIQ, and Corsair Capital reached out to ask me to help continue to grow and further develop the company into the preeminent identity theft protection, credit monitoring and financial empowerment platform, especially during this explosive-growth period.”

Hermann said, “Sullivan’s track record as an advisor, investor and operator was exactly what we were looking to add to our executive management team, and, having had the opportunity to work with him over the last 11 months, it has been as advertised. His expertise has allowed us to complete two acquisitions, evaluate many others, develop better financial management and continue our explosive organic growth. He has also attracted new talent to the company and is developing new partnerships and relationships that will continue our growth trajectory.

“The addition of Bryan and other recent executive hires to the IDIQ leadership team reinforces our commitment to a customer-first approach and building industry-leading identity theft, credit monitoring and financial empowerment product suite.”

Over the past year, IDIQ has hired industry veterans John Bauer and Patrick Glennon along with Sullivan to the executive ranks of IDIQ. This strong and experienced group of leaders, as well as others IDIQ will announce over the coming months, are set to help the company manage and execute on recent business growth and robust product roadmap.

That roadmap has significant organic growth but will also continue to include plans for acquisitions. As previously reported, the company recently announced the acquisition of Resident-Link, a service for the rental community to allow consumers access to help build and establish their credit.

During the pandemic, the company has hired more than 125 employees to meet increased consumer demand for identity theft and credit report monitoring services. It has grown its customers on the platform to over 750,000 with revenue growth for the full year ended 2021 of over 70%.

IDIQ is one of the fastest-growing companies in America, earning two consecutive spots on the prestigious Inc. 5000 List that has also featured Microsoft, Patagonia, Intuit and Under Armour as previous list honorees.