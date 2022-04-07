ThreatConnect appoints Balaji Yelamanchili as CEO

ThreatConnect announced that it has appointed Balaji Yelamanchili as Chief Executive Officer.

Yelamanchili brings tremendous experience leading innovative, high-growth cybersecurity organizations to support ThreatConnect’s continued expansion amid growing demand for its solutions. Yelamanchili succeeds co-founder Adam Vincent.

Yelamanchili previously served as the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Symantec’s Enterprise Security Business Unit. Prior to Symantec, he oversaw business analytics and enterprise performance management products at Oracle as Senior Vice President. He has also held executive positions at EMC Corporation, Documentum, and Rational Software, now part of IBM. Most recently, he has worked in the venture capital and private equity fields as an operating partner, helping early and late-stage cybersecurity companies scale their businesses.

In addition, the company has strengthened its leadership team with two executive hires, Charles Gold as Chief Marketing Officer and Toby Bussa as Vice President of Product Marketing. Gold is a deeply experienced cybersecurity operator, having led marketing teams at category leaders, including Sonatype, Virtru, and FireMon.

Bussa brings more than 20 years of cybersecurity experience as a practitioner, leader, and industry analyst. Previously, Bussa was a VP Analyst at Gartner, where he focused on security operations covering several topics, including SIEM, SOAR, MDR, and others, and led the IT Leaders SecOps research agenda. Prior to this, he held security leadership roles at GSK.

ThreatConnect is seeing unprecedented demand for its solutions, which infuse threat intelligence and company-specific risk quantification into operational security processes. This approach allows organizations to proactively defend against attacks and respond quickly and confidently when an incident occurs. The company serves nearly 200 enterprises around the world, including some of the largest financial services, telecommunications, and technology companies.

“I’m excited to welcome Balaji to ThreatConnect – we believe he’s the ideal leader to build on our successes to date and take the company to the next level,” said Adam Vincent, co-founder of ThreatConnect. “We founded ThreatConnect with the absolute conviction that cybersecurity operations needed to fundamentally change – from static, manual, and slow, to dynamic, repeatable, measurable, and fast. ThreatConnect has helped hundreds of teams transform the way they work, and under Balaji’s leadership, I’m confident that the company can continue to innovate as a trusted partner to our customers.”

“In our view, ThreatConnect is in an incredible position to help organizations protect and defend themselves by allowing them to be more proactive, more responsive, and more confident,” said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. “Adam and the team built a powerful product that some of the largest companies in the world rely on every day. I’m honored and thrilled to lead the company in its next phase of growth.”