Early Warning Services joins ADI Association Board of Directors

The Accountable Digital Identity (ADI) Association announced that Early Warning Services has joined its Board of Directors.

Early Warning is a fintech company offering identity and payment solutions. Owned by seven of the country’s largest banks, Early Warning is best known as the owner and operator of the Zelle Network. Chuck Moore, Head of Vertical Market Solutions and Digital Identity Business at Early Warning, will serve on the Board.

“As a member of the ADI Association Board of Directors, we look forward to working closely with the Association and other industry leaders to influence the future of the open specification and protocols,” said Moore. “No one company can do it alone, so by being part of a global community representing a diverse mix of companies, governments, and consumers, we look forward to moving digital identity to the next level.”

In addition to his work at Early Warning, Moore has decades of international executive experience working with and for leading financial services companies such as CitiGroup, American Express, Barclays PLC, Washington Mutual/JPM Chase, U.S. Bank, and Experian.

“We are extremely pleased to have Early Warning join the ADI Association Board of Directors,” said Ramesh Kesanupalli, Co-Founder, ADI Association and CEO, Digital Trust Networks. “With its broad reach and expertise in empowering financial institutions, we believe Early Warning’s contributions will be vital to realizing the Association’s vision of accountable digital identity.”

“The global membership of the ADI Association defines and develops the ADI Specification, with the goal of solving today’s identity problems,” said Abbie Barbir, Co-Founder, ADI Association and Senior Security Advisor, CVS Health. “Early Warning is a natural fit for the Board of Directors.”

In Summer 2021, the ADI Association announced public availability of the Specification for Accountable Digital Identity. Central to the Specification are the concepts of privacy-preserving accountability and interoperability. Privacy-preserving accountability enables companies to spot fraud by combining verified identity and individual consent to validate information without compromising user privacy. Interoperability enables companies to participate in the ADI ecosystem and adopt decentralized identity without disrupting their existing identity infrastructure.

The ADI Specification embraces industry standards from multiple standards bodies, including the Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF), the FIDO Alliance, and the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). The ADI Association is now developing the next version of its Specification.